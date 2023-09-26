Although we’re kicking and screaming that summer has ended, fall glam is highly anticipated and popular for many makeup lovers. With red lips, grungy eyeliner, smokey eyes, and matte finished foundations, it’s no surprise why the public prefers fall glam over any other season. Whether you’re starting your first job, going to college, or are a 9-5 corporate baddie, fall glam can be applied.

However, knowing which products you should spend your hard earned money on can be frustrating. So here’s a list of ten beauty products that made our bomb beauty product list that you should know about.

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara ($19)

Bombshells, at first sight would you splurge?

Go thicc or go home with Fenty Beauty’s ‘Hella Thicc’ #1 volumizing mascara. Designed with a long-wear formula, expect your lashes to be irresistibly thick and lifted with every stroke of this mascara. Ultra-black, with sweat humidity, and a transfer resistant consistency, this mascara is ready for any occasion. The full-bodied formula delivers a voluptuous and curvaceous lash effect that will have everyone turning heads.

Face it Complexion Stick ($8.00)

Did someone say affordable, full cover, and multi-use? Add Thread Beauty’s ‘Face it Complexion Stick’ to your list of beauty products to try for the fall. Available in 26 shades, Thread Beauty has made an affordable beauty product accessible for all shades. With it’s customizable coverage, ‘Face it’ is a 3-in-1 weightless, cream complexion stick. Each stroke delivers long-wearing, buildable coverage to be used as foundation, concealer, contour, or cream bronzer. Perfect for a corporate baddie on the go as the packaging is a retractable component built for fast and easy application.

Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation ($46.00)

Skin care bombshells check in! M.A.C Cosmetics has stepped up their skincare line by adding a foundation that now has serum in it. ‘Studio Radiance Serum Powder Foundation’, is the new go-to for the skin care lovers that want to take care of their skin, but wear makeup at the same time. Available in 48 shades, ‘Studio Radiance Serum Powder Foundation’ is a buildable, weightless, 24-hour hydrating foundation that smooths texture, evens tone, and blurs the look of pores.​ With benefits of +209% instant hydration for plumper, smoother and more radiant skin, 33 skincare ingredients including a 10% hyaluronic acid solution​, this beauty product was created to keep sensitive skin safe. So even when you’re wearing a full face of makeup, you’re taking care of your skin at the same time.

Cover it Multi-use Complexion Fluid ($8.00)

Available in 12 shades, Thread Beauty’s ‘Cover it Multi-use Complexion Fluid’ is a buildable & blendable liquid formula that can be used to conceal, contour, highlight, & “cover” with this unique multi-use & multi-benefit formula. Each swipe delivers buildable, medium-to-full coverage perfect for use as an undereye concealer, liquid contour, highlight or for full-face cover. Infused with Soybean Oil, this product leaves a long-lasting moisture that will increase luminosity all while renewing the resilience of lackluster skin.

On ‘Till Dawn Setting Spray’ ($32.00)

Currently Queen Bey’s favorite setting spray to use while preforming, ‘ On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray’ has been the talk of the beauty community. Available in two sizes, this mattifying waterproof setting spray is ready to paint the town all night long without a smudge. With it’s 16 hour hold, this product was designed to solve texture on the skin, absorb oils, and help tighten pores all while leaving your makeup flawless, blurred, and matte.

Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder ($34.00)

No more flashbacks in your photos with, OneSize’s ‘Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder.’ Fragrance free, vegan, matte, and long-wearing, need I say more? Is all the reason this setting powder is a fall beauty must-have. Designed to blur out fine lines and improve textured skin, this product has a 24 hour shine control that will leave your skin with a silky smooth texture. Not only is this powder perfect to set your makeup with for a long night out, but this powder has a light-weight feel and comes in 4 different shades so everyone has access to it. Smoothing, weightless, sweat-proof controlling excess oil and shine all while blurring pores and texture for flawless makeup insurance, sounds like a winner to me bombshells.

Glazing Milk ($29.00)

With all this makeup talk, we couldn’t leave out some skin care. Rhode skin’s ‘Glazing Milk’ took the skin care industry by storm when it was released, selling out in under an hour, but is now back and on our Bomb Beauty Product list. The essential prep player of your skin care routine, ‘Glazing Milk’ is a nutrient-rich, lightweight essence that boost barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration, built to calm skin and before beginning your skin care routine. Designed with Ceramide Trio, a skin boost and barrier for healthy-looking skin, Beta Glucan polysaccharides that help lock in moisture all while calming the skin, and Magnesium Zinc and Copper Blend that defends against free radicals for plump, healthy-looking skin.

Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick ($14.00)

Lipstick lovers, add The Lip Bar’s ‘Non-stop Liquid Matte’ lipstick. Available in 21 shades, they have a shade that can match any occasion. Easy to apply, the non-stop liquid matte goes on like a gloss, dries down matte, and lasts all day. Perfect for a date night out or a long work day, either way be prepared to turn heads when wearing this matte lip. Vegan and cruelty free, this liquid matte lipstick was created with a transformative texture that glides on leaving a silky smooth like a gloss finish. Without drying out your lips this intense, one-swipe, long-wearing, comfy formula is paired with fierce, bold pigments that pop and last all day long. Bombshells, are you ready to elevate your lip routine with The Lip Bar’s ‘Non-stop Liquid Matte’ lipstick?

Gloss Up Color Rich Lip Gloss ($14.00)

The Lip Bar’s ‘Gloss Up Color Rich Lip Gloss’ is s lightweight, silky smooth gloss that serves up high shine, luxe moisutre, and bold color without any stickiness. Available in 10 shades, this gloss delivers the high shine that you love without the sticky feeling you don’t. It’s infused with argan oil, Vitamin E, and olive oil to provide next-level moisture all day. Created with versatility in mind this gloss can be worn alone or layered with any TLB lipstick or lip liners to add a little shine.

#FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation ($42.00)

Want to look like a walking filter, but in person? Huda Beauty’s ‘Faux Filter Luminous Matte Foundation’ is a full cover mattifying foundation that your fall beauty collection would appreciate. The true filter effect gives instant coverage so seamlessly that it immediately unifies skin tone and texture as it blurs skin to give a radiant finish. The non-cakey formula is waterproof, with a 24 hour wear, transfer proof, fade proof, sweat proof, humidity proof. No matter what the weather, occasion or situation, ‘Faux Filter Luminous Matte Foundation,’ will never let you down.

Bombshells, which bomb beauty product would you splurge on?