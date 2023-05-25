Summer is on the horizon, so we have to ask how’s your wardrobe looking? Were your eyes glued to the Spring/Summer ’23 runways taking mental note of every It item that stomped or strutted down the runway?

If you’re a fashion show aficionado you may have noticed a new summery sandal at Dior Men. For the SS23 season, Dior and Birkenstock hooked up again for a fresh range of spring/summer colorways of the Tokio and Milano sandal.

The famous French fashion house took two Birkenstock heritage styles and reimagined the silhouettes through a high fashion lens. The most eye-catching of the lineup is the yellow Tokio mule.

Photo: Dior

The classic Birkenstock orthopedic outsole is decorated with the Dior Oblique monogram and sits below a pastel yellow nubuck calfskin upper with a reinforced utility toe. The adjustable back strap offers functionality and fashion, while the aluminum Dior-branded buckle finishes the German-made sandal.

Photo: Dior Photo: Dior

Elsewhere in the collection, the Milano sandal stands out as the open-toe counterpart to the Tokio. This sandal comes in khaki, yellow, and gray/green and, like the Tokio, is embellished with Dior-branded buckles and a monogrammed outsole.

Photo: Dior Photo: Dior