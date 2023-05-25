IG/Reproduction

The Louisiana State University MVP star Angel Reese has officially added brand ambassador to her list of accomplishments as she signed her first beauty deal with Mielle Organics.

Letting us know that she’s hot on and off the court, the LSU student athlete was commissioned to promote the textured haircare brand online and at various events by the CEO Monique Rodriguez. Set to debut this summer, Reese will be given the opportunity to curate her own limited-edition bundle that will feature her favorite Mielle Organics products.

Bridging the gap between the beauty and sports community, the CEO of Mielle Organics insisted on having Reese become her next Brand Ambassador. Rodriguez expressed, “the confidence, boldness, and resilience Angel embodies on and off the court are some of the qualities we look for when we choose brand ambassadors.”

Known for her relatable personality and love for fashion and beauty, Reese has obtained an audience that undoubtedly listens and follows her lead. With her 2-million followers on TikTok, Reese is a force to be reckoned with. The 21 year old influence became even more impactful after she led LSU to their first victory win during the National Championship Basketball Tournament last month.

According to WWD, in an exclusive email interview, Reese admitted to using Mielle Organics for years before her partnership. “I’ve been using Mielle’s products on and off the court for a few years now. I am proud to represent a brand that is committed to uplifting women, giving back and changing norms,” expressed Reese. Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Are you excited for her limited-edition bundles that are set to be released this summer? We can’t wait to see Angel’s hair evolution with Mielle Organics by her side.