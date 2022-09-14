Have you heard? Setting off New York Fashion Week, last night was Fashion Bomb Daily’s second ever Bomb Fashion Show! The runway spectacle showcased a lineup of thirteen different designers, with a photo booth for our guests and celebrity invitees to capture the moment all thanks to our sponsors Urban Skin RX, Michelle L Management and Rayar Jeans. The drinks were flowing courtesy of Bombay Sapphire and Nivole, and goodie bags by our faves at Shea Moisture and Boujee Hippie were gifted.

Claire Sulmers in Ade by Femi

First things first, as invitees entered the show, they were greeted by a luminous photo booth for that must grab insta moment! Waiting at each seat was a gift bag of Shea Moisture products and a load of other must-haves courtesy of our wonderful sponsors. Meanwhile, as the catwalk glam took place backstage, Shea Moisture took care of all the model’s and presenter’s hair needs!

Artist Dess Dior stopped by with influencer turned entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves to grab themselves a bag of goodies and snap a picture with our EIC Claire Sulmers before watching the latest trends strut down the runway! Jayda looked fierce in a vintage Chanel romper previously worn by Lil’ Kim while Dess showed out wearing Raf Simons.

With Bombay Sapphire drinks in hand, guests mingled and made their way to their seats to enjoy the show. Sitting front row, we spotted familiar faces like model, designer and socialite Draya Michele, author, life coach and TV personality Iyanla Vanzant, celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, and Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby.

Draya Michele

Iyanla Vanzant

Misa Hylton

Ashley Darby

The show opened with a striking house performance by dancers fully covering in black costume and crystal-embossed fascinators! Hosted by Eva Marcille and our very own CEO Claire Sulmers, the two led the night of style, introducing the audience to each designer one at a time including Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designers Allure Novembre and BruceGlen as well as Aisha McShaw, DayKeyla Designs, Ade by Femi, Shane Justin, Queen Russia and more! This year we’re taking you for a behind the scenes look at some backstage moments, get into it below:

Photo: Antonio Diggs

Starting the fashion show off on the right foot was Michele Lopez, Mason Berretta, Allure Novembre and CBN Chicago in that order. Aisha McShaw left her mark on the runway with sophisticated body of designs that were sophisticated and delicate at the same time. Pant suits, cocktail dresses, jumpsuits and more that could be worked into a day look or a night out graced the catwalk.

Subsequently, Silver & Riley took the stage to model their line of luxury handbags, and Queen Russia brought the hip hop royalty aesthetics with a full black and yellow collection. The metallic golds, black plumery and lace details juxtaposed next to vintage jacquards in modern cuts allowed the collection to breathe new life into traditionally formal styles.

Following a brief intermission for a word from Claire and Shea Moisture, Ade by Femi swooped in and BruceGlen walked right after, bringing us nothing short of what we expected and came to see! The cocktail of vibrant neon colors in wearable and accessible street styles felt urgent and very ‘now’.

Presenting the only menswear fashion of the night, a model who embodied the essence of Elvis bounce down the runway in Hawaiian inspired prints à la BruceGlen!

Up next was Hot Miami Styles followed by Daykeyla Designs showing a pan-African inspired series of creations. The outfits were beaded, printed, and all around tribal all whilst remaining integratable into your existing wardrobe!

Explore more moments from the Bomb Fashion Show below:

Claire Sulmers and Eva Marcille

Designer Mara Novembre and Claire Sulmers

Designer Michelle Lopez and Claire Sulmers

Paul Wharton and Claire Sulmers

Claire Sulmers and Michi Nogami-Marshall

Claire Sulmers and ShopShops

Thank you to everyone who attended our sold out Bomb Fashion Show in NYC and made a memorable one, and a massive thank you goes out to sponsors who helped put on this show for a second time! Be sure to stay tuned for our next event, you won’t want to miss out and we’d love to see you there!

Photos: Salvator DeMaio