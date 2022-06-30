When the world lost Virgil Abloh last November, many wondered what would come of Louis Vuitton’s menswear lineup. With his clear grasp on youth culture and signature streetwear influence, Virgil blessed Louis Vuitton with his creative leadership for eight seasons. Catapulting the French fashion house to a level of cool it hadn’t seen before.
With its first menswear showing since his passing, Louis Vuitton utilized Virgil’s creative legacy to spin a story of childhood creativity and innocence told through reimagined tailoring, bright colors, streetwear staples and, of course, a line of must-have accessories.
Take for instance, a crocheted and colorful Keepall or a funky trunk bag in the shape of a box truck. It’s a collection that perfectly aids in the imaginative messaging of the clothes and makes a great addition to Virgil’s legacy. Tap in to see some of the bomb bag styles that headed down the latest Louis Vuitton runway.