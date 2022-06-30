On the anniversary of Lil’ Kim’s sophomore LP ‘The Notorious K.I.M’., CARDI B posted the cover art for her latest single ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk! Stylist Nygel Simons was quick to spot the tribute to Lil’ Kim through the similarities in styling and setting.

IG/Reproduction

Pictured below is the original promo snapshot referenced by Cardi that was photographed by David LaChapelle in Miami back in 2000. In the back of a luxury vehicle, Lil’ Kim wore a Philip Treacy Fall 1999 Snakeskin Headpiece.

IG/Reproduction

Mirroring her mystery and exuberant confidence, Cardi B wore vintage Thierry Mugler accessories from the Spring Summer 1996 collection and nothing more. The look was recreated by styist Kollin Carter.

IG/Reproduction

There’s no saying as of right now whether there will be a music video to accompany the single or not, but you can count on Fashion Bomb Daily to have all the style tea in case there is one, so stay tuned in!

What say you?



Main Image: IG/Reproduction