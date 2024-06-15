Teyana Taylor made quite an entrance at the MAC Viva Glam Ball Wednesday evening in New York as she captivated fans in a silver metallic LaQuan Smith dress that was jaw-dropping on the ‘Rose in Harlem’ singer.

We all know that Taylor is a triple threat when it comes to music, creative directing and acting, but she’s also very influential in the fashion game.

Whether she’s making a statement in Rick Owens, rocking her infamous tomboy look, or showcasing her beauty in formal wear, she’s always polished to perfection.

As Taylor arrived on the red carpet in her metallic LaQuan Smith halter dress that was textured and characterized with zippers throughout, she looked so futuristic. Her chrome nail polish, metallic clutch and pointed toe pumps added cohesion to her monochromatic ensemble.

Not to mention her silver face jewelry which is becoming her signature and long red hair that was ‘laid for the gods.’

Taylor who has partnered with MAC make-up in the past, promoted her new line of make-up that she helped curate which will include a variety of make-up essentials such as lipstick, eyeliner, blush, and bronzers.

If anyone showed up and out at the MAC Viva Glam Ball in New York it was most definitely Teyana Taylor who looked ahead of the curve. We were mesmerized by this LaQuan Smith dress that was electrifying and stole the scene.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Maccosmetics @gettyimages @chrishnaphotography @danielsannwald