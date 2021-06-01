Tape-ins vs Clip-In Hair Extensions: Which is Better?
Thinking about jumping into the glamorous world of hair extensions but are confused about which are the best type to use? Pondering what’s the difference between tape-in and clip-ins? Don’t worry, this article will help you choose which type of hair extension is best for you!
What Are Clip-In Extensions and how do they work?
Clip-in hair extensions are an instant way to boost length, volume or add colour to your hair. Easy to put in, easy to take out – this type of hair extension is ideal for non-committal babes.
Clip-ins are super easy to use. You can fit them yourself in just a few minutes at home! Simply part your hair into sections and clip in each hair extension over the root and hey presto – instant lusciousness.
Clip-in hair extensions can easily be clipped into your hair
Benefits
- An effortless, affordable and swift way to add instant glamour to your hairstyle
- Can attach yourself – no costly professionals needed!
- Ultra versatile, you can change your look every day – don’t have to commit to one style
- Cause no damage to your natural hair
- Comfortable to wear all-day
Get The Clip In Look
High-quality hair extensions are essential if you desire glossy hair minus the tangles and mess. ClipHair’s clip-in extensions are manufactured from the best grade of Remy human hair and feature silicone-lined clips for maximum comfort.
What Are Tape-In Hair Extensions?
Imagine having long, flowing locks all day, every day for at least 8 weeks. No more spending 30 minutes of your morning fiddling with clip-in hair extensions, tape-In extensions offer luscious hair on a semi-permanent basis.
How Do Tape-Ins Work?
Although you can install tape-in extensions yourself – hair extension brand, ClipHair, highly recommends getting your tape-in hair extensions installed professionally for best results. The whole process takes around two hours, but considering the results last 8-10 weeks, it’s totally worth it!
The procedure is quite simple – a professional stylist places the tape underneath a small section of your hair root and tapes in the extension. Don’t worry, the scalp is avoided to protect the hair root and to provide the utmost comfort.
Tape-in hair extensions are taped into your hair for a semi-permanent look
Benefits
- Once tape-in hair extensions are installed – that’s it! You don’t have to faff about taking them out or applying them every day
- Safe for swimming, holidays, dancing, sleeping and showering!
- The least damaging type of permanent hair extensions
- Ultra natural looking and very discreet as they lay flat to your head
- You can also wash, cut, and dye tape-in hair extensions, just like your own hair
Tip: If you choose Remy human hair you can curl, straighten and blow-dry the extensions just like natural hair. You can also dye (but not bleach) Remy hair if you fancy a colour refresh. We love Cliphair’s Remy tape-in hair extensions because they are easy to clean, stay soft, glossy and won’t mat.
Get The Look:
Enhance your brown hair for the summer with ClipHair’s Soft Bronze Balayage Tape ins. These subtle highlights add sun-kissed strands to your natural brown hair.
Clip ins vs Tape-ins: Which Hair Extension is Better for You?
Both types offer numerous benefits, therefore the decision is totally down to you.
Need a little help? Think about your personal and lifestyle preferences:
Are you looking for effortless glamour? Do you know exactly what type of hairstyle you want? If the answer is YES, then tape-in hair extensions are your gals. These no-fuss extensions offer at least 2 months of beautiful hair with minimum maintenance, leaving you to get on with your fabulous life.
Do you find it hard to decide on a permanent style and would rather match your hair to your vibe? Do you love experimenting with your look? If you agree with these statements then clip-in hair extensions are perfect for you!
Check out the exclusive Clip Hair reader offer for 10% off Tape Hair Extensions, just type in ‘TAPE10’ on the cliphair.co.uk site to get the offer when purchasing anything from the tape hair product section.