Tape-ins vs Clip-In Hair Extensions: Which is Better?

Thinking about jumping into the glamorous world of hair extensions but are confused about which are the best type to use? Pondering what’s the difference between tape-in and clip-ins? Don’t worry, this article will help you choose which type of hair extension is best for you!

What Are Clip-In Extensions and how do they work?

Clip-in hair extensions are an instant way to boost length, volume or add colour to your hair. Easy to put in, easy to take out – this type of hair extension is ideal for non-committal babes.

Clip-ins are super easy to use. You can fit them yourself in just a few minutes at home! Simply part your hair into sections and clip in each hair extension over the root and hey presto – instant lusciousness.

Clip-in hair extensions can easily be clipped into your hair

Benefits

An effortless, affordable and swift way to add instant glamour to your hairstyle

Can attach yourself – no costly professionals needed!

Ultra versatile, you can change your look every day – don’t have to commit to one style

Cause no damage to your natural hair

Comfortable to wear all-day

Get The Clip In Look

High-quality hair extensions are essential if you desire glossy hair minus the tangles and mess. ClipHair’s clip-in extensions are manufactured from the best grade of Remy human hair and feature silicone-lined clips for maximum comfort.

What Are Tape-In Hair Extensions?

Imagine having long, flowing locks all day, every day for at least 8 weeks. No more spending 30 minutes of your morning fiddling with clip-in hair extensions, tape-In extensions offer luscious hair on a semi-permanent basis.

How Do Tape-Ins Work?

Although you can install tape-in extensions yourself – hair extension brand, ClipHair, highly recommends getting your tape-in hair extensions installed professionally for best results. The whole process takes around two hours, but considering the results last 8-10 weeks, it’s totally worth it!

The procedure is quite simple – a professional stylist places the tape underneath a small section of your hair root and tapes in the extension. Don’t worry, the scalp is avoided to protect the hair root and to provide the utmost comfort.

Tape-in hair extensions are taped into your hair for a semi-permanent look

Benefits

Once tape-in hair extensions are installed – that’s it! You don’t have to faff about taking them out or applying them every day

Safe for swimming, holidays, dancing, sleeping and showering!

The least damaging type of permanent hair extensions

Ultra natural looking and very discreet as they lay flat to your head

You can also wash, cut, and dye tape-in hair extensions, just like your own hair

Tip: If you choose Remy human hair you can curl, straighten and blow-dry the extensions just like natural hair. You can also dye (but not bleach) Remy hair if you fancy a colour refresh. We love Cliphair’s Remy tape-in hair extensions because they are easy to clean, stay soft, glossy and won’t mat.

Get The Look:

Enhance your brown hair for the summer with ClipHair’s Soft Bronze Balayage Tape ins. These subtle highlights add sun-kissed strands to your natural brown hair.

Clip ins vs Tape-ins: Which Hair Extension is Better for You?

Both types offer numerous benefits, therefore the decision is totally down to you.

Need a little help? Think about your personal and lifestyle preferences:

Are you looking for effortless glamour? Do you know exactly what type of hairstyle you want? If the answer is YES, then tape-in hair extensions are your gals. These no-fuss extensions offer at least 2 months of beautiful hair with minimum maintenance, leaving you to get on with your fabulous life.

Do you find it hard to decide on a permanent style and would rather match your hair to your vibe? Do you love experimenting with your look? If you agree with these statements then clip-in hair extensions are perfect for you!

Check out the exclusive Clip Hair reader offer for 10% off Tape Hair Extensions, just type in ‘TAPE10’ on the cliphair.co.uk site to get the offer when purchasing anything from the tape hair product section.