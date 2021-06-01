Tips and Outfit Ideas For Sweatshirts

Everyone loves sweatshirts for their comfort, but when paired with the right outfits, they can be integrated into any occasion in a versatile way.

This collarless garment was initially associated with sporty looks and relaxed clothes for lazy Sundays. But the way they are worn has changed as time passed. In modern times, the sweatshirt is acceptable for streetwear or loungewear. Today, sweatshirts have embraced a variety of cuts, patterns, and prints. Some of these versatile pieces are crafted with details like zippers and hoods. There’s a sweatshirt to fit every need. All these options can make it overwhelming to build your desired look. In this article, we have made a guide about how to wear sweatshirts for a stylish yet laid-back appearance.

Dressing up your favorite sweatshirt

Sweatshirts are often neglected when it comes to styling, whereas their versatility allows them to blend into any occasion when worn in the right way. Follow these tips to get a mixture of professional and casual outlooks with your sweatshirts.

What to wear on the top

You may try wearing a button-down shirt or polo under your sweatshirt. Let the collar stick out over the neckline to add more panache to your look. Tucking in your shirt is not necessary; let it hang out at the bottom and roll up the sleeve slightly over your sweatshirt’s cuff to create a contrast. This look never goes out of style and makes you appear bold and distinct. Go with a solid crew neck sweatshirt when you are opting for an easygoing look. Are you thinking of something a bit more casual? Some simple graphics will do the job just fine. Grab a blazer from your wardrobe to add a finishing touch. Rock a tee underneath and let it pop out a bit. This outlook is great for going to parties and events.

What to wear on the bottom

There is nothing better to wear with a sweatshirt than a pair of jeans. It doesn’t matter what kind of jeans you are wearing; any type is good to go. Wear a striking sweatshirt with darker jeans for a distinctive look. Wrap a wool scarf around your neck for added comfort. Don’t neglect your footwear when building your look. A nice pair of loafers or sneakers look really nice with such outfits. Wear your sweatshirts with khaki shorts when hanging out with your friends on a cool summer night.

To top it off, wear nice watches with simple but elegant faces and bands. On a sunny day, sunglasses and hats will add more texture to your appearance.

Wearing oversized sweatshirts the right way

Who isn’t fond of oversized sweatshirts? They are the best thing to wear when you are feeling lazy and casual or when you need to run a quick errand. There is no particular season for wearing this comfy outfit, and here are some of the ways to rock it for both men and women.

How women can style an oversized sweatshirt

The oversized sweatshirt has more versatility than any other garment. They are loved by all for being very comfortable yet chic.

Options for bottoms

You can wear it as a dress with no pants. A long sweatshirt creates the perfect look for streetwear. Denim and sweatshirts are made for each other. They are always a perfect combination, whether it’s a regular fit or oversized. Washed or ripped jeans always compliment them and add more texture. When trying to get a sporty look, try wearing them with leggings or yoga pants. Skin Tight bottoms are always a good combination with an oversized sweatshirt. Joggers are to your legs what sweatshirts are to your top. Pair your sweatshirt with slim-fit joggers and tapered ankles for the ultimate comfort duo.

The cherry on top

Add a touch of sass to your look with thigh-high boots. Wearing an oversized sweatshirt as a dress paired with thigh-high boots will send a message to anyone who tries to mess with you. Sneakers or canvas shoes are the right choices when you are looking for some extra flair. Try some colorful footwear with solid sweatshirts to create the right focus. Layer your sweatshirt with a jacket to bring out your optimum look. Be it a jeans or a bomber jacket, sweatshirts always look better when layered appropriately.

How men can style an oversized sweatshirt

It’s all about how you pair your clothes. When done right, everyone’s jaws will drop at your style.

Options for bottoms

Oversized sweatshirts look best with slim-fit pants. This will provide you with the edge to look put together while you stay relaxed all day. Joggers don’t differentiate between men and women. They tend to look good on both equally. They have a trendy look that’s practical yet stylish. Make sure they are a slim fit and you are good to rock the world while staying in your comfort zone. And there are jeans, an old pal to an oversized sweatshirt. Ripped jeans or acid-washed, both are going to work well while keeping you cozy and warm. If you are in a lazy mood, sweatpants are the best thing to pair with your sweatshirt.

The cherry on top

Hang a jacket over your shoulder for a sleek street look. No need to worry about the belt if it comes below the jacket. Go to the hair salon for a fresh trim, and you are good to go. Nothing can go wrong with a nice pair of sandals to go with your sweatshirts. It doesn’t matter whether they are slides or flip-flops, they will compliment your outfit.

Some must have sweatshirts

Camo printed sweatshirts are trendy and are all over the streets. Inspired by military wear, this sweatshirt is the right way to gear up your ensemble. Match them with a pair of joggers, and you are set for an adventurous trip.

Alphanumeric printed sweatshirts can add character to your regular outfit. Couple your black one with white chinos for a day out with your friends.

An embellished sweatshirt is a must-have item for your wardrobe. This piece can fall under the smart-casual category too. They will prepare you perfectly for nights out with friends if teamed with a blazer and a nice pair of shoes.

Photo by VVS PRD on Unsplash