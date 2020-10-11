Taina Williams Stunned in All Black Alexandre Vauthier Jersey Asymmetric Halter Dress and LaQuan Smith FW20 Off-The-Shoulder Mesh Catsuit for G Herbo’s Birthday Celebration

Over the weekend, Taina Williams gave us some bomb looks as she celebrated her beau G Herbo’s 25th birthday, giving us drama with coordinating all black looks! Let’s get into the deets on Taina’s looks below:

Shot by @digitaljay_

For her first look, Taina Williams was spotted with G Herbo in a $1,947 black Alexandre Vauthier asymmetric halter neck dress paired with a silver metallic Saint Laurent Love Box clutch bag.

Shop this look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Shot by @evanpierce

For her second look, Taina Williams wore $700 LaQuan Smith’s FW20 mesh and velvet jumpsuit which has been immensely popular with other celebrities like Yung Miami, Jennifer Lopez, and Joie Chavis. While her off-the-shoulder mesh and velvet catsuit is currently sold out, the cutout mesh and velvet version is available here! She also accessorized her look with Chanel logo crystal drop earrings earrings.

Shop her earrings below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bomb! Thoughts on her looks?