Style Inspiration: How to Rock Fall Colors by @StyledByJovon
It’s officially September which means Fall is right around the corner! We know a lot of our readers enjoy the Fall season, so you may be wondering: How does one wear fall colors that are still appropriate for the current warm weather?
Well, we’ve got your ultimate style inspiration curated by stylist @StyledByJovon who showed us how to get into the autumn spirit by rocking Fall colors! Let’s get into this week’s style inspo below (shop below each piece):
Shop a similar brown bodysuit below:
Maisie Wilen Ruched Skirt in Olive (sold out):
Gucci Star Mask Sunglasses, shop similar ones below:
Balmain B-Buzz 23 Bag in Olive and Black:
Cartier Love Bracelet:
Earrings:
Audemar Piguet Royal Oak 39mm in Yellow-Gold, shop similar ones below:
Bottega Veneta Brown Padded Sandals
Thoughts on this look?