On behalf of Fashion Bomb Daily we had one of our correspondents Marissa Sneed on the scene at the Strength of a Woman festival in Atlanta and she was able to catch up with a few of our biggest supporters in the industry.

When Sneed asked the question, “What does Fashion Bomb Daily mean to you?” it unleashed a series of answers that blew us away. The fabulous Miss Lawrence led the pack expressing,

“When Claire Sulmers came along, and she created Fashion Bomb daily, it turned a new leaf and it opened a portal to show us how much we actually influence fashion in popular culture,” said Miss Lawrence.

Check out the video below and let us know what Fashion Bomb daily personally means to you! XOXO