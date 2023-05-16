A round of applause for the one and only Mary J Blige who successfully pulled off her Strength of a Woman 4-day festival in Atlanta over the weekend. From conferences and workshops, to performances and boundless entertainment, Mary did her thang!

During day 2 of the star-studded festival, Mary J. Blige performed her classical jam, “Love No Limit,” to a sold out crowd in a custom red and white biker look with red thigh high boots. FYI, Mary did in fact mention that she will be coming out with her own boot line during a panel discussion which will be highly anticipated and sought-after.

Can we also get into how fierce her blonde bob cut looked on the global superstar?! She was serving looks for days and we loved her ability to switch it up at any given moment.

Photo Credit: @sterlingpics

Transformative and looking as if she came out of a matrix, Mary J Blige wore a black leather Schiaparelli cutout bodysuit that had gold hardware and was paired with leather mini shorts. She layered her ensemble with a black leather trench coat and her signature style thigh high boots.

Photo Credit: @sterlingpics Photo Credit: @sterlingpics

We love how Mary J. Blige continues to redefine and reinvent herself after 20 years in the industry. Her Strength of a Women festival was exactly the missing puzzle in the Atlanta community and we admire her for being able to use her platform effectively and intentionally. With her second SOAW fest completed, we know that the third times a charm.