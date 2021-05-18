Splurge: Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Nobu in a Green Telfar (Fartel) Velvet Zip Jacket, Maximilian Cut Out Skirt , and Manolo Blahnik Sandals
Rihanna was spied by @Diggzy at Nobu in Malibu wearing a $598 Telfar velvet jacket, a @_mvximilian_ Spring 2021 ensemble, a Louis Vuitton epi leather mini papillon purse and Manolo Blahnik lace up sandals.
Her Green/black cotton blend logo zipped bomber jacket from TELFAR features a color-block paneled design, logo print at the chest, round neck, front zip fastening and long sleeves.
Her look debuted in Maximilan’s Spring 2021 collection. Fun fact, this is a black designer.
Her purse is a vintage design from Louis Vuitton.
She looks great! And I’m feeling this short cut.
What say you? Find a link to purchase her jacket here.
Images: @Diggzy