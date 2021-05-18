Most Requested: Karrueche Tran’s 33rd Birthday Purple Foil Rib Metallic Bikini + Sarong Cover Up
So many of you wrote in with questions about Karrueche‘s fabulous birthday purple metallic bikini and cover-up! @dontspoilmyown says, “Details!!! Ahhh I want! Please and thank you!!” @origbambino adds, “Hey y’all! I loooovvvveee this suit! We need it! Can you get the details?!?” @ma_cherie_22 types, “Deets on the bikini set?” And @eboogz28 says, “Hi! I need to know where this suit set is from.”
Sure! Karrueche soaked in the sun wearing a Love Nookie $79 Rhiannon Rib Slide Triangle Bikini Top, matching $79 bottoms, and a $64 Sarong:
Get her look below:
She looks great!
Happy Birthday, Karrueche!
What say you?
Images: Karrueche’s Instagram/Love Nookie