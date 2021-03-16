Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s Grammys After Party Little Black Dress and Amina Muaddi Gild Crystal Detail Sandals
Kelly Rowland supported Beyonce’s big Grammys win wearing a knit LBD and $1,175 Amina Muaddi Gilda Crystal Embellished Pumps:
She had her pumping bag in hand, and came equipped with bouncy curls.
Her black leather Gilda 95 logo crystal-detail sandals from Amina Muaddi feature an ankle strap with a side buckle fastening, a branded insole, an open toe, thin straps and an hourglass heel.
