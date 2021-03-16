Kim Kardashian Stuns in Rick Owens White Sleeveless Cotton Maxi Dress, Hermès Mini Silver Kelly Bag and Yeezy PVC Wedge Pumps

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian decided to step out in Los Angeles giving the paps quite the look as she posed outside of her vehicle. Let’s get into the details:

Kim Kardashian wore a $370 Rick Owens Cotton Jersey Maxi Dress (sold out) paired with $850 Yeezy PVC Wedge Pumps and a mini silver Hermès Kelly bag (sold out).

Kim’s dress is from Rick Owen’s DRKSHDW collection which is also home to the popular DRKSHDW sneakers worn by many fashionistas. You can also catch her in this ensemble during her interview with Vogue Magazine for their “Good Morning Vogue” series.

What say you?

