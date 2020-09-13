Splurge: Keke Palmer’s Instagram Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Poplin Top and Bird of Paradise Print Tube Skirt
Keke Palmer was spotted on the ‘gram in a $625 Dolce & Gabbana Poplin top with leopard print and a $1,245 Lightweight longuette tube skirt with bird of paradise print, styled by @maikeeb_kills.
She paired with $275 Area large classic round hoops.
Her top has a Leopard motif, a Front decorative bow, and a Sweetheart neckline.
The colorful bird of paradise softens on the evanescent silk veil of this iconic tube skirt.
Get her top at The Italist, and her skirt from Dolce & Gabbana.
Images: @Keke