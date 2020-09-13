Claire’s Life: Celebrating Ming Lee’s Birthday with Karen Civil, Alonzo Arnold, Arian Simone, and more Wearing a Denim Corset Top and Skirt by Broken Land Co

So Atlanta is open! And on Friday night, boss Bombshell and hair magnate Ming Lee held a Casino themed party at the Gathering Spot. The guest list read like a who’s who of who’s hot on Instagram.

Take a look:

Hairstylist extraordinaire Alonzo Arnold posed in money printed pants next to boutique owner Hello Barbie.

Marketing mogul Karen Civil blessed the scene in Dior x Nike kicks and a matching Dior book tote.

Bomb!

Stylist Sir Joe Exclusive and Tiarra Monet were in the house!

Stylist No IG Jeremy stopped by in all black uplifted by a sheer white jacket.

Birthday girl Ming Lee worked an LBD, while venture capitalist and entrepreneur Arian Simone was flirty in black feathers.

As for me, I went for denim on denim, wearing a look from Brooklyn brand you should know, Broken Land Co topped off by a Balmain blazer and accessories from the Ivy Showroom.

Atlanta has been open for the past few months, and shows no signs of slowing down. All venues perform temperature checks before entering, but the Atlanta beat goes on…

What say you?

