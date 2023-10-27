Inspired by the legendary Inkwell Beach on Martha’s Vineyard, Designer Sergio Hudson debuted his Spring 2024 collection in Los Angeles, that consisted of some of the most mesmerizing and iconic looks.

We’ve seen Hudson shut down New York Fashion Week on several occasions, however this was his first time presenting his exceptional line during LA Fashion Week.

Catering to a warmer climate, we saw an expansive color palette including creamy whites, and camels in a variety of silhouettes that felt fresh and timeless.

“I wanted something that would be airy and lightweight, but still provide the structure my customer is used to seeing from the brand,” said Hudson.

He used the most luxurious silk fabric for his midi dresses and we adored his incorporation of silk charmeuse, stretch cotton, denim and Italian eyelet throughout his stunning collection.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers who now resides in Los Angeles, arrived to the red carpet in an aqua blue Sergio Hudson Collection ensemble.

She wore a long sleeve turtle neck top that she paired with a wrap skirt, and an ultra modern Sergio Hudson trench coat. Her matching stockings and clear cinderella heels were undeniably the icing on the cake.

Sulmers had a moment to converse with the prominent Bethann Hardison, who she celebrated last month alongside Hardison’s son, Kadeem and other fashion disrupters to honor Bethann’s latest film entitled, “Invisible Beauty.”

Claire also mingled with other fashion insiders such as Ciarra Pardo, Legendary Damon, Shannon Thornton, and Margie Plus who all put their best fashion foot forward .

Not to mention speaking to influencerJackie Alna who Sulmers was able to build rapport with and exchange ideas with.

Attendees were able to see some of the most jaw-dropping styles debut down the runway, and enjoy a special cocktail hour.

Ahead, see more designs by Sergio Hudson during Los Angeles Fashion Week below.

Photographer Credit:

Claire Sulmers Images: @directdevin

Sergio Hudson Model Images: Justin Jerrod