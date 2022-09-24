Serayah McNeill and her stylist Tyron Coachman have been busy serving looks lately, the most recent being a multicolored metallic coat-dress by Moschino while attending ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ in Atlanta Georgia. The Resort 2019 look 38 showed off her toned legs and put her hot pink $1,100 Valentino Rockstud pumps on display as well!
While the runway dress may be considered a rare collectible for fashion lovers at this current time, her shoes are available at 24S.com! Shop the look below:
Get the look: $1,100 Valentino Rockstud ankle strap pumps
Would you splurge?
Main Image: IG/Reproduction + Elizabeth Lippman