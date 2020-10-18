Self-Maintenance Jobs You Can Do at Home

With the rules of what we can and cannot do constantly changing, it isn’t a bad idea for you to learn some beauty treatments you can do from home. That way you don’t have to bat an eyelid if your usual salons are shut – you can do it yourself until they open up again. What are some simple self-maintenance jobs you can try at home?

Manicure

Getting your nails done can make a world of difference to your confidence. Maybe you’re already a dab hand at giving yourself a manicure, or perhaps your painting technique still needs some work. Either way, learning to do your own nails can be a fun way to spend some at home. You can get creative and use different nail art kits. If you need a reminder of how to give yourself a manicure, look no further than right here.

Hair Styles

You’re probably aware of the failed lockdown haircuts. Cutting your own hair can be an incredibly daunting task. Maybe you feel up to the challenge and are happy to give it a go. Or perhaps you’d rather leave your hair in the hands of a professional. How about trying a happy in-between? You could experiment with new styles you’ve never tried before, or learn some ways of braiding your locks. If you’re feeling bold, you could dye your hair a different colour.

Face Massage

This is a particularly easy treatment you can perform on yourself. You can apply a hydrating serum and then massage around your eyes in circular motions. You should also apply pressure to your brow area, jawline, and cheekbones. Giving yourself a facial massage is such a simple way to make yourself feel better. You can use the time to unwind from the day, plus your skin will thank you too.

Beauty Masks

Whether you want to make a mask for your hair or your face, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how many beauty products are hiding in your fridge. You can create masks for practically all of your pampering needs. From helping your hair get back its shine to exfoliating your skin. Beauty masks give you a chance to get creative and you can have fun trying out your own recipes as well.

During these difficult times, it’s so important for you to look after yourself. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel after a pamper session. What’s a beauty treatment you’d like to try?