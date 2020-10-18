Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Huntington Whitely, Kim Kardashian, and More Model Balmain Black and Ivory Jacquard 1945 Printed Pieces

Balmain has a new black and white print called the Jacquared 1945! The brand dispersed the message with features on Bombshells like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Rosie Huntington Whitely.

Kim K was the first to rock the head to toe graphic print, pairing biker shorts with a strong shoulder blazer, face mask, and $3,600 bag.

J. Lo posted up in the same print, realized in a corset, bold shoulder blazer, clutch, and skirt.

Full on print was too much for Rosie Huntington-Whitely! She offset a neutral Fall look with the brand’s ubiquitous clutch.

All the ladies look bomb! Does this make you want some of Balmain’s newest pieces?

If so, pre-order the clutch for $3,600 at Balmain.com.