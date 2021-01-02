Saweetie Brought In the New Year in Elie Madi Multicolor Leopard Print Dress, Red Large Telfar Bag, For Stars Fashion House Fur Coat, Natalie Mills Earrings, and Red ALEVí Milano Velvet Pumps
Saweetie came through with so many looks during 2020, so it was only fitting for her to end the year with a bang and a bomb fit. Let’s get into the details of her New Year’s Eve look below:
Saweetie wore Elie Madi multicolor leopard print dress from their 2020 collection with a For Stars Fashion House Fur Coat. She accessorized the look with $44 Natalie Mills “Diana” baguette cubic zirconia earrings, a $257 red large Telfar Bag (sold out) and ALEVí Milano “Biana” velvet pumps (sold out). Her look was styled by Wilford Lenov.
Thoughts on her look?