Sarodj, aka Sarodj Bertin, attended the 22nd annual 2021 Latin Grammys where the singer stunned in a captivating look by Jovana Louis. Let’s get into her ensemble for the award event:
Sarodj wore a Jovana Louis by Jovana Benoit gown, styled by Mickey Freeman. Her dress is quite the head-turner as it appears in white leather stamped with an oversized abstract spiral gold piece. Finishing the look off, she wore a pair of gold heeled sandals, a clutch, and stud earrings. She also went with a nice slicked-back ponytail as her hairstyle of choice.
Thoughts on her look?