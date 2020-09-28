Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Taps Christian Combs for First-Ever Men’s Collection

After announcing that Fenty Skin is also for men, music artist and entrepreneur Rihanna announced that Savage X Fenty will be releasing its very first men’s collection on October 2nd after the premiere of the second Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon!

Rapper and Diddy’s son Christian Combs was tapped by the Savage X brand to help in creating and heading the campaign for the upcoming men’s collection. This isn’t Combs’s first encounter with the lingerie brand as he walked in last year’s Savage X fashion show at September’s New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna expressed in a recent press release, “I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear. And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.“

The Savage X Fenty menswear collection will feature underwear and loungewear including boxers and Savage X monogram print pajamas following a blue, black, and red color palette. Prices will range from $12.95 to $69.95.

You can catch glimpses of the pieces on Friday, October 2nd during Savage X Fenty’s fashion show on Amazon. You can then shop the collection following the premiere of the show!