Chloe x Halle Stunned On Instagram in Versace Looks: Chloe Accessorizes with Nina Berenato $50 Lip Cuff and $240 Bar Necklace!

The iconic sister-duo that is Chloe and Halle are always heating up Instagram with their head-turning looks! Just yesterday, they appeared on the ‘gram in stunning Versace looks accompanied by the caption, “nothin’ like a red lip”.

Chloe was spotted in Versace Resort 2021 accessorized with Nina Berenato‘s $50 Lip Cuff and $240 Bar Necklace.

Halle wore Versace Fall 2020 RTW. Both looks were styled by the talented Zerina Akers, of course!

Thoughts on their looks?

