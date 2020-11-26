Rihanna’s Giorgio Baldi Bottega Veneta Red Knit Button Cardigan and White Anima Muaddi x Fenty Lace Up Pumps

Rihanna was spotted at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA wearing a $3,150 Bottega Veneta Silk Red Cardigan and $810 Amina Muaddi x Fenty Lace Up White Pumps :

Sculptural buttons make the greatest minmalist statement, especially when they’re gold. Bottega Veneta takes it up a notch. Her cardigan is a wearable work of art.

Her Shoes have a front corset-inspired lace-up fastening and a metallic high cone heel.

This is a chill look, but it works! Get her cardigan at FarFetch.com and her shoes here.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What do you think? Hot!🔥 or Hmm..🤔?

📸Backgrid