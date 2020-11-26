Rihanna’s Giorgio Baldi Bottega Veneta Red Knit Button Cardigan and White Anima Muaddi x Fenty Lace Up Pumps
Rihanna was spotted at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA wearing a $3,150 Bottega Veneta Silk Red Cardigan and $810 Amina Muaddi x Fenty Lace Up White Pumps :
Sculptural buttons make the greatest minmalist statement, especially when they’re gold. Bottega Veneta takes it up a notch. Her cardigan is a wearable work of art.
Her Shoes have a front corset-inspired lace-up fastening and a metallic high cone heel.
📸Backgrid