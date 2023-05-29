Despite expecting her second bundle of joy, if anyone’s jet-setting the world, it certainly Rihanna who can’t sit still and has been in LA, New York, Paris and now Tokyo all within a month time frame.

The ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ singer, was spotted inside the famous Japanese ramen restaurant called ‘Ippudoa’ and posed with one of the waiters who looked overly zealous to have met the global superstar.

RiRi, served a fierce all black ensemble with an unreleased black sheer Savage x Fenty dress that is expected to drop on June 1, and is giving sex appeal vibes.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The Barbadian singer layered her Savage X Fenty dress with an oversized black Balenciaga trench jacket that felt very biker inspired and was aesthetically pleasing to her ensemble. All she needed was a motorcycle to complete her edgy persona.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

She accessorized with black Balenciaga pointy-toe square knife embellished mules that showcased her ankle tats and opted for her signature Alien inspired shades by Gentle Monster.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

It seem’s like the closer Rihanna gets to delivering, her maternity looks just get better and better and perhaps on her way to the delivery room, she’ll be spotted in an ultra stylish look from head-to-toe. Based on how she’s styling and profiling her adorable baby bump, we wouldn’t doubt it.