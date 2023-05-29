Hey Bombers and Bombshells, welcome to a brand new week and a new men’s style highlight. This week we’re spotlighting the luxurious Edward Robinson.

Known as the Label King on Instagram, Edward Robinson’s style is nothing short of luxe. As his social media handle suggests, his closet’s stacked with luxury apparel and accessories. From padded Bottega vests to Birkin bags, whatever luxury label first comes to mind, there’s a high chance Edward owns a few of their pieces.

This luxury enthusiast considers his style an act in storytelling, often asking himself how a piece will add or amplify the story before giving it a permanent place in his wardrobe. Ultimately, Robinson loves clothes and styles himself in looks that fit his vibrant personality.

