Is Rihanna having acute nostalgia from her first pregnancy or what? The Barbadian singer released a series of multiple photos from her first pregnancy where she practically bared it all.
The ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ singer left little to the imagination, and posed in a custom Jacquie Aiche jewel bikini with a black thong and animal print stilettos. She accessorized with gold rings and bangles and looked like she was cocoa buttered down.
Perhaps she’s reminding A$AP Rocky who was spotted partying it up in Manhattan this week, that she still has the alluring and desirability factor despite having a baby bump. We all know that if anyone has made pregnancy look more appealing, it’s certainly RiRi who is always a sight to behold with her stellar looks.
As Rihanna get’s ready to deliver her second bundle of joy, it looks like she’s reminiscing on how blissful it was to carry and conceive baby RZA who just made a year this month. We can’t wait to find out the gender of Rihanna’s new born and with the release of this shoot, she may be cooking up a similar shoot to highlight her current trimester.