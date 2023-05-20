Is Rihanna having acute nostalgia from her first pregnancy or what? The Barbadian singer released a series of multiple photos from her first pregnancy where she practically bared it all.

The ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ singer left little to the imagination, and posed in a custom Jacquie Aiche jewel bikini with a black thong and animal print stilettos. She accessorized with gold rings and bangles and looked like she was cocoa buttered down.

Perhaps she’s reminding A$AP Rocky who was spotted partying it up in Manhattan this week, that she still has the alluring and desirability factor despite having a baby bump. We all know that if anyone has made pregnancy look more appealing, it’s certainly RiRi who is always a sight to behold with her stellar looks.

