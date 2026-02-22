You Ask, We Answer: Beyonce Posed for the ‘Gram in a Chocolate Brown Rowen Rose Coat

You ask, we answer! @Msjazze says, “If anyone can find this coat I know it’s you! It’s spectacular! Who is it by?

Of course you know you can leave it to Fashion Bomb daily to find all your most stylish inquiries!

Beyoncé has reunited with celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, and the results are evident in her effortlessly chic looks. Queen B posed in a series of photos during Super Bowl weekend in a chocolate brown Rowen Rose coat that was a standout sensation.

The fabulous trench coat in question is from Rowen Rose’s FW26 collection and featured different variations of crocodile textures. It was paired with brown feather scarf that had purple feathers accented for a distinct and high fashion finish.

Beyonce allowed her swanky coat to stay in the spotlight, layering over blue denim jeans, and styling with a chocolate brown stilettos. She opted for subtle yet complimentary accessories including chocolate gloves, and gold architectural earrings. Her blonde bob couldn’t have been more fitting for the Houston, Texas beauty.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @Iynnstylz shared, “I Loveeeeeeee this coat, the color, print and details on the coat is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while @hottentotdoll_sx commented, “The fact that she changed 3 times in 1 evening is Queen behavior! 🔥👑👸🏽”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction