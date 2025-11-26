You ask, we answer! Skai Jackson Posed in a Brown $295 Kim Shui Faux Fur Hat for the ‘Gram

You ask, we answer @Fashionbombaccessories! @icon.mo_ says, “Need deets on this hat!!!!”

Okay fashion girlies! This fall season it’s going to be all about faux fur hats and we’re going to see them in a multitude of colors and styles. From the chicest bucket and trapper hats, to fitted ball caps featuring fur, winter headwear just got better.

Skai Jackson recently posed on the ‘gram alongside her adorable son Kasai in a $295 brown Kim Shui statement faux fur hat. Her oversized vegan fur cowboy shaped hat added depth to her fashionable ensemble.

Styled by @1stylingrehab, Skai looked fashion forward in a navy Christian Dior sleeveless tank, paired with blue distressed CaseyJean by Jean Vintage shorts. Partaking in the double-waist trend, to give the illusion of wearing two pairs of shorts, Skai nailed street fashion to its core. Her Dolce & Gabbana camouflage inspired pumps and gold Louis Vuitton handbag were the icing on the cake.

On our Fashion Bomb daily instagram page, one fan wrote “ The Dior shirt gonna do it every time no matter the supporting pieces.” Another fan shared, “I know it’s a cowboy hat but it’s so apres-ski coded. The bb is cute, too.”

From Skai’s fabulous Kim Shui hat, down to her fierce Dolce & Gabbana stilettos, she has definitely turned up her style a notch.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction