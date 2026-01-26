Ari Lennox Wore a Chocolate Patent Leather Rowen Rose Jacket and Skirt to the Jennifer Hudson Show

Ari Lennox stopped by the Jennifer Hudson show to promote her new album “Vacancy” and she looked shea buttered down in a beautiful chocolate brown outfit that was right on trend for the winter season.

Styled by celebrity stylist Jeremy Haynes, Ari wore a rich dark brown patent leather trench coat, with the matching mini skirt by Parisian brand, Rowen Rose.

Her white wife beater was an excellent pairing, setting the foundation for a luxe and ultra chic ensemble. Her sheer tights added a touch of sophistication, and her matching patent leather heels created cohesion.

Ari Lennox’s glam was complimentary to her look with her loose curls framing her face, and a deep chocolate brown lip that had a glossy finish. She was shining and glistening from head-to-toe, and radiated with joy as she promoted her new work of art.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: @tyrenredd