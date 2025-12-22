Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Support Shedeur Sanders, with Karrueche in a Brown Puffy Leather Rowen Rose Coat

Karrueche Tran was spotted showing her support for Shedeur Sanders at a recent football game, attending alongside his father, Deion Sanders. The appearance blended sports and style, with Karrueche delivering a polished cold-weather look fit for the stands.

For the outing, Karrueche wore a long coat by Rowen Rose, retailing for $1,432. The statement outerwear added a refined edge to her game-day ensemble, proving once again that sideline style can be just as impactful as a red-carpet moment.

As Shedeur continues to shine on the field, support from family, friends, and familiar faces like Karrueche underscores the growing cultural spotlight surrounding his athletic career.

What do you think of this Fashion Bomb Couple?

IG/Reproduction via Ash Noel TV