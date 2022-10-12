Now that Rihanna is confirmed to perform during the Super Bowl half time show this coming February, these studio style sightings just hit different! We are here for the new music and the fashionable moments that come with it. Speaking of which, Rihanna was recently spotted in LA again making a quick trip to the recording booth wearing mostly Balenciaga and a $1,900 purse by the Attico! Her black pantaleggings retail for $3,050 while the shades could be yours for a mere $685. Get the look below:
Get the look: $3,050 Balenciaga Falkon Pantalegging
Get the look: $685 Balenciaga Wire Cat Sunglasses
Get the look: $1,900 The Attico Black & White Zebra Midnight Clutch
Are you excited for new Rihanna music? Would you splurge on these pieces?