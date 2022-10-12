Hello DMV! This past weekend, Fashion Bomb Daily and our CEO Claire Sulmers took a trip to Washington DC for an immersive, three-day-long fashion experience hosted by designer Cecilia Joan. If you haven’t heard of the Cecilia J Collection, prepare to be wow-ed by her premium accessories and handbags! Her most recent collection has even expanded to incorporate loungewear as well.
Hosted by celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee King, the fashion extravaganza featured a dance performance by First Class Dance Studio and chit chat segment with our founder Claire Sulmers. A number of honorary creative awards were also handed out to a select few special guests including Claire for the 2022 Fashion Icon Award.
Later on, the fashion show commenced, opening with designs by illustrator and artistic designer Yvette Crocker, then followed with a collection by Cecilia J herself!
Thank you to Cecilia J for inviting us to take part in this interactive fashion event!
To shop The Cecilia J Collection, visit www.thececiliaj.com.