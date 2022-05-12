This week billionaire singer-songwriter and business mogul Rihanna took to social media to announce the arrival of her hit Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines to Africa! In doing so, the fashion maven posted a picture dressed in a white turban, gold accessories and a $160 Thebe Magugu white Turtleneck Sleeveless Top w/ Detachable Bralette looking like the whole Nubian queen she is!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In the post she wrote “I’ve been waiting for this moment!! […] Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe… we coming at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica.” Fans from the continent sounded off in the comments, and many were delighted that Bad Gal Riri shared the big news while wearing an African designer.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In a separate Twitter post, Fenty Beauty confirmed that they would be stocked at Edgars and ARC Store in South Africa.

The top worn in the Instagram post is currently available at Bergdorf Goodman!

Get the look: $160 Thebe Magugu white Turtleneck Sleeveless Top w/ Detachable Bralette

What do you think?