Happy Thursday!

What a busy week it’s been. From covering the Strength of a Woman fest in Atlanta to appearing on E! Daily Pop in LA, the Bomb Life has been busy! The fun continued with a few high wattage New York events, including a celebration of Balmain’s Madison Avenue store last night:

For the occasion, I wore a Balmain x Barbie look from Marlo Hampton’s Le Archive. Olivier said he loved it!

I picked up on the gold buttons of the look with gold accessories.

The store is absolutely stunning. I can’t wait to shop there! If you want to stop by, pay them a visit at 650 Madison Avenue.

Credit: BFA

Afterwards, I stopped by Nordstrom to celebrate Fern Mallis’s new book, Fashion Icons 2:

Fern Mallis created New York Fashion Week, and further solidified her Icon status by interviewing fellow Icons with her conversations series at the 92nd Street Y.

I said hi to fashion friends Ty Hunter, Bevy Smith, and Marjorie Gubelmann:

Then we dined at Brooklyn Chophouse and called it a night!

Today my head is down, writing recaps and taking calls!

We have a lot of exciting events coming up, including the Bomb Fashion Show, September 10th!

If you’d like to collaborate, you know what to do! Email book@clairesulmers.com and let’s work!

Smootches!

Images: Salvatore Demaio