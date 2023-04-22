Rihanna! Rihanna! Rihanna! We said she was going to come with the looks following the revealing of her pregnancy at this years Super Bowl and she has done exactly that thus far.

Paparazzi captured the ‘ Pon de Replay‘ singer in Paris with her baby boy who’s name she has yet to release and we absolutely loved both of their ensembles.

Photo Credit: Splash Images

RiRi went for a denim-on-denim look which is so on trend and layered a Gucci Resort ’23 denim jacket on top of a $2290 studded Maison Alaia eyelet denim jacket and paired with a Courreges mini skirt.

Her black pointy studded boots were the icing on the cake and while opting for white gold, she chose to accessorize with Messika Jewelry. Her magic spell choker necklace and liberated spirit earrings were the perfect touch to her retro look.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Maison Alaia Photo Credit: Complimentary of Gucci

They say to start them off young, and if her son’s look is a reflection of what’s to come in the future, then perhaps we should brace ourselves for one little fly baby.

Resembling A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s father, RiRi’s son looked so fresh in a green monogram Dapper Dan Harlem X Fendi jacket that had rich velvet detailing and she style his look with denim jeans and adorable Gucci Chelsea boots that had their signature gold hardware.

Photo Credit: Splash Images Photo Credit: Complimentary of Gucci

What we admire most about Rihanna is her courageous ability to embrace her pregnancy without out losing herself nor her style. She’s the epitome of how many pregnant women should accept their newfound curves and take risks to highlight their baby bump. We give Rihanna two thumbs up for her style and grace.