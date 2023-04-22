With the tagline “Together, change is beautiful,” the global launch for Balmain and evian arrived for a second time, highlighting a collection of Women’s and Men Ready-to-wear characterized with relaxed styles that were made from eco-friendly materials.

The campaign ad which features models in front of a mountainous region was both relatable and intentional for both brands. “House founder Pierre Balmain was born in the small Alpine village of Saint Jean de Maurienne, not far from the impressive peaks where evian’s water first begins its famous fifteen-year underground filtering process,” said Press for Balmain.

From pink and white ombre apparel, to athleisure wear and advanced accessories, you definitely see touches of Balmain’s aesthetic throughout this collaboration. Balmain Creative Director Oliver Rousteing and his design team partner together to curate limited edition pieces in different silhouettes and pastel shades.

Rousteing, who has served at Balmain for over a decade, has been taking sustainable approaches to ensure that his team practices conscious choices when it comes to the make and distribution of a garment which transcended through the Balmain and evian collection.

“We need to test and perfect new techniques in sourcing, recycling, up cycling, sustainability producting and yes, I know, the list can sometimes be endless,” said Rousteing.

Not only are the clothes from this second capsule effortlessly stylish but they’re eco-friendly and they demonstrate that conscience and creativity can work well together. Check out their latest collection that was released on April 18th below that’s available on Balmain.com and at select boutiques around the globe.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Balmain x evian

