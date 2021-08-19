Reginae Carter took to Instagram to share her latest stunning look. She posed fiercely on her bed wearing a Fashion Nova mesh skirt set.
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Tell Me I’m Fly Skirt Set. Coming in taupe, the set includes a off-the-shoulder high-rise bodysuit with a wrap mini skirt in a verbiage-printed mesh fabric. Reginae seemed to be heading out for the night judging by this particular look. She paired the look with an icy choker necklace and watch along with a hairstyle complete with luscious body waves.
Perfect for a night out, the Tell Me I’m Fly Skirt Set is quite the head-turner! Pair with a pair of nude PVC heeled sandals and a stylish mini handbag for the ultimate night-out ensemble.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.