Jamie Foxx was spotted grabbing dinner and giving us a Fashion Bomb Men style moment at Nobu in Malibu, California. Jamie Foxx was outfitted in a designer monogram silk shirt, distressed jeans, and all-white luxury sneakers.
Jamie Foxx wore a $1,600 Dior Oblique Hawaiian Shirt (sold out) paired with distressed jeans with a black underlay. Of course, the Dior shirt stands out with its luxe silky appearance and monogram design. The actor-comedian adds an edge to the classic silk shirt by pairing it with extremely distressed jeans and sneakers, which happen to be $580 Alexander McQueen oversized platform sneakers.
Thoughts on his look?
Photos: Stan Potts