Reginae Carter was spied lounging at home in a cozy, stylish three piece set from Fashion Nova. Discover how you can get her look:
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $74.99 Never Wanna Leave 3 Piece Jogger Set in purple. The set features a triangle bralette top, full-zip jacket, and high-waisted joggers, all of which appear in a comfortable fabric with stretch.
Reginae Carter paired the set with a chain choker, bracelet, watch, and stud earrings. She also went with a straight hairstyle to go along with the look.
Loving her set? Shop it here.