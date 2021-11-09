Lori Harvey stepped out to the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party in Los Angeles where she was spotted gaming with couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Of course, the model-entrepreneur was dressed in a casually-chic look for the event.
Lori Harvey wore the $1,295 Nanushka “Elora” wool-blend coat paired with a Naked Wardrobe grey knotted-front top and Re/Done jeans. In her hand, she carried an orange Hermès mini handbag. Rounding off the look, she went with a pair of Clarité white mesh mules with a Swarovski crystal strap. Her ensemble was styled by Maeve Reilly.
What do you think of her look?
Photos: Backgrid / Getty