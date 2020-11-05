Photographer Eric Hart Jr. Goes Viral After Capturing Grandparents Rocking Beyoncé-Gifted Ivy Park x adidas Apparel and Sneakers!
Following the release last friday, the Queen Bey is still sending out Ivy Park x adidas promo boxes to her friends and family! The latest to receive a thoughtful handwritten note and box of apparel and sneakers from Beyoncé was photographer Eric Hart Jr. Back in May, Hart Jr. captured the attention of social media after capturing his parents in the first Ivy Park x adidas release. Now after being featured in Dazed and working with talents like Spike Lee, the man behind the lenses decided to capture his grandparents yet again in the latest Ivy Park x adidas apparel and let’s just say, it’s just as good as the first set of pictures!
Eric Hart Jr. snapped pictures of his grandparents dripping in Ivy Park from head to toe. His grandfather wore the Ivy Park x adidas 3-stripe track jacket and track pants paired with the collaboration’s Nite Jogger. His grandmother donned the joint collection’s mesh jacket and 3-stripe jogger pant.
Such a bomb moment!