Model Marilyn Melo Served Up Major Vacay Slay in Brown Style Delivers ‘Skinny Dip’ Bikini Top, $295 Kim Shui Mesh Tie Skirt, Fendi Hoop Earrings and Chanel Sunglasses!
Model and all-around Bombshell Marilyn Melo is definitely one to keep on your radar! You may recognize her face as you browse through selections on Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing as she frequently works with both brands for product shoots and influencer promotions. Her recent serve came as a vacation slay as she showed off a stunning vacay look on the ‘gram!
Marilyn Melo wore a brown Style Delivers “Skinny Dip bikini” top paired with Kim Shui’s mesh tie skirt, vintage Chanel sunglasses from Jeàn Vintage, and Fendi gold hoops!
Thoughts on her look?