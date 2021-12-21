Visit TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read about 5 designers you should know from Dakar Fashion Week.
An excerpt: Show Producer Almany Lo said about Dakar Fashion Week, “Designers in Senegal and West Africa didn’t have a platform to show their work. We have very good designers, but when you go to Paris Fashion Week, you never see them. We must have our platform to show our creativity in Senegal and all of Africa. [We want Americans to know] that Africa is great and you can find anything that you want here.”
Images: @AFPPhoto