Beyoncé celebrated her hubby Jay-Z and his 52nd birthday recently. The two shared some kisses and good eats, including a stunning birthday cake, over dinner in Las Vegas. For the celebration, the Queen Bey gave us all the shimmer and shine we didn’t know we needed with her dazzling look.
Beyoncé wore a full Gucci x Balenciaga, or Gucci Hacker Project, look including the $13,000 The Hacker Project crystal Hourglass jacket, $10,800 The Hacker Project crystal GG pantaleggings, crystal GG gloves, and a $8,500 Broadway glass heart shoulder bag. The look was completed with Messika silver hoop earrings and sunglasses. Her outfit was styled by KJ Moody.
What do you think?