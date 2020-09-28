On the Scene at Tip ‘T.I’ Harris’s Birthday Celebration: Tiny Harris in Alex Perry, Toya Johnson in the Attico, Kesha Ward in Iro, and More!

Over the weekend, rapper and mogul Tip Harris aka T.I celebrated the big “40” with full-fledged extravaganza following a black, gold, and cream color theme accompanied with all things glitz and glam! T.I was joined by some of his closest celebrity friends and family like his wife Tiny Harris, Lala, Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, and 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward. Everyone was dressed to impress for the evening and we’ve got deets on their bomb looks:

Tiny Harris was spotted in $2,500 Alex Perry Walker Dress, $3,995 Judith Leiber Candy Bar Rich and Delicious Bag, and $1,580 Rene Caovilla jewel caged sandals.







Shop Tiny’s Judith Leiber Candy Bar Rich and Delicious Bag and Rene Caovilla jeweled caged sandals below:

Toya Johnson appeared in $283 Attico “Vera” one-shoulder metallic velvet mini dress, Chanel bag, Saint Laurent earrings, and $775 Alexandre Vauthier “Yasmin” (shop below).







Shop Toya’s Alexandre Vauthier “Yasmin” sandals below:

Lala stunned in $1,600 Alex Perry “Hadley” black velvet dress, $698 Dolce and Gabbana “Keira” Sandals. Shop her look below:





We got a Fashion Bomb couple moment from 2 Chainz in YSL with his wife Kesha Ward in $396 Iro “Hime” Dress and $895 Giuseppe Zanotti “Vanilla” sandals. Shop her look below:

Shop Kesha’s Iro “Hime” Dress below:

All looks detailed were styled by Jeremy Haynes!

Thoughts on the looks from the T.I’s birthday bash?

Images: Sterling Pics